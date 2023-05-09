HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Cops Cycling for Survivors announced plans for their 22nd annual bicycle tour of Indiana. The organization also unveiled the memorial photos on their support truck in anticipation of National Police Week, May 14-20.

The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors.

This year, special honor is given to four officers recognized as line of duty deaths in 2022 plus one from 2020 who was recognized by officials in 2022 as a line of duty death.

This year’s truck is in special memory of:

Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch January 29, 2022

Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch March 29, 2022

Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department, end of watch July 31, 2022

Police Officer Sear Burton, Richmond Police Department, end of watch September 18, 2022

Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Department of Correction, end of watch April 25, 2020.

Recent line of duty deaths in 2023 will receive special recognition next year.

Dates and locations for this year’s ride is as follows:

July 10, Indianapolis-Richmond

July 11, Richmond-Madison

July 12, Madison-Jeffersonville

July 13, Jeffersonville-Jasper

July 14, Jasper-Princeton

July 15, Princeton-Terre Haute

July 16, Terre Haute-Delphi

July 17, Delphi-Merrillville

July 18, Merrillville-South Bend

July 19, South Bend-Angola

July 20, Angola-Bluffton

July 21, Bluffton-Elwood

July 22, Elwood-Indianapolis

Area residents are encouraged to show support. Interested cyclists should contact the group Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Ellettsville IN, 47429, by phone at 812-727-0725 or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com