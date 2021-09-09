Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Indiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
#50. Orange County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.9%
— 7.4% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
– Total population: 15,012
#49. Vermillion County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%
— 7.3% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
– Total population: 12,149
#48. Morgan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%
— 7.2% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%
– Total population: 53,622
#47. Dearborn County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%
— 7.2% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%
– Total population: 38,194
#46. Pulaski County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%
— 7.1% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
– Total population: 9,770
#45. Henry County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%
— 7.1% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
– Total population: 38,468
#44. Decatur County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%
— 7.0% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
– Total population: 20,044
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.2%
— 6.9% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
– Total population: 21,217
#42. Fayette County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%
— 6.2% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
– Total population: 18,098
#41. White County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%
— 6.1% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
– Total population: 18,533
#40. Randolph County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%
— 6.0% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
– Total population: 19,245
#39. Putnam County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.9%
— 5.7% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
– Total population: 30,315
#38. DeKalb County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.9%
— 5.6% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
– Total population: 32,219
#37. Union County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 5.0% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
– Total population: 5,591
#36. Daviess County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 5.0% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 23,304
#35. Jay County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%
— 4.4% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
– Total population: 15,554
#34. Hendricks County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 4.4% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
– Total population: 119,762
#33. Jefferson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%
— 4.2% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 47.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 25,519
#32. Howard County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%
— 4.0% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
– Total population: 63,701
#31. Warrick County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%
— 4.0% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
– Total population: 46,930
#30. Benton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%
— 3.9% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
– Total population: 6,497
#29. Cass County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%
— 3.9% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
– Total population: 29,164
#28. Clinton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%
— 3.6% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
– Total population: 23,905
#27. Marshall County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.1%
— 3.4% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 34,844
#26. Switzerland County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.4%
— 2.8% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
– Total population: 7,945
#25. Wayne County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.4%
— 2.7% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
– Total population: 51,876
#24. Perry County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%
— 2.5% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
– Total population: 15,021
#23. Bartholomew County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.7%
— 2.3% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
– Total population: 62,208
#22. Scott County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%
— 1.4% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
– Total population: 18,279
#21. Boone County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.4%
— 0.9% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 47,058
#20. Madison County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%
— 0.8% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
– Total population: 101,086
#19. Steuben County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%
— 0.6% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
– Total population: 27,295
#18. Adams County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%
— 0.6% lower than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
– Total population: 24,182
#17. Grant County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%
— 1.9% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
– Total population: 53,031
#16. Floyd County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%
— 2.0% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
– Total population: 59,175
#15. Vanderburgh County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.1%
— 2.3% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
– Total population: 141,954
#14. Allen County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.3%
— 2.6% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
– Total population: 273,884
#13. LaGrange County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%
— 3.2% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
– Total population: 26,124
#12. Clark County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%
— 3.4% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
– Total population: 89,235
#11. Elkhart County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%
— 4.8% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
– Total population: 146,926
#10. LaPorte County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%
— 4.8% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
– Total population: 86,515
#9. Hamilton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%
— 5.2% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
– Total population: 228,189
#8. Delaware County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%
— 6.2% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
– Total population: 93,954
#7. Vigo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%
— 7.7% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
– Total population: 85,480
#6. Porter County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%
— 8.4% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
– Total population: 130,247
#5. St. Joseph County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.4%
— 12.1% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
– Total population: 205,045
#4. Tippecanoe County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%
— 14.1% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
– Total population: 150,302
#3. Lake County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%
— 15.9% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
– Total population: 370,512
#2. Marion County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.7%
— 20.0% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
– Total population: 710,457
#1. Monroe County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.1%
— 24.4% higher than Indiana average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
– Total population: 122,381
