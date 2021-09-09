Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Indiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Indiana

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Orange County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.9%

— 7.4% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

– Total population: 15,012

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Vermillion County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%

— 7.3% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

– Total population: 12,149

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Morgan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%

— 7.2% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%

– Total population: 53,622

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Dearborn County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%

— 7.2% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%

– Total population: 38,194

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Pulaski County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%

— 7.1% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

– Total population: 9,770

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Indiana

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Henry County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%

— 7.1% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

– Total population: 38,468

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Decatur County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%

— 7.0% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

– Total population: 20,044

Chris Flook // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.2%

— 6.9% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

– Total population: 21,217

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Fayette County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%

— 6.2% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

– Total population: 18,098

Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. White County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%

— 6.1% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 18,533

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Indiana

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Randolph County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%

— 6.0% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

– Total population: 19,245

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Putnam County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.9%

— 5.7% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

– Total population: 30,315

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#38. DeKalb County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.9%

— 5.6% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

– Total population: 32,219

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Union County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%

— 5.0% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

– Total population: 5,591

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Daviess County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%

— 5.0% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 23,304

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Indiana

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jay County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%

— 4.4% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

– Total population: 15,554

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Hendricks County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 4.4% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

– Total population: 119,762

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%

— 4.2% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 47.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 25,519

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Howard County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%

— 4.0% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%

– Total population: 63,701

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Warrick County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%

— 4.0% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 46,930

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Indiana, according to Tripadvisor

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Benton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%

— 3.9% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 6,497

Canva

#29. Cass County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%

— 3.9% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

– Total population: 29,164

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clinton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%

— 3.6% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 23,905

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Marshall County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.1%

— 3.4% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 34,844

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Switzerland County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.4%

— 2.8% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 7,945

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Indiana

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.4%

— 2.7% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

– Total population: 51,876

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Perry County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%

— 2.5% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

– Total population: 15,021

12019 // Pixabay

#23. Bartholomew County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.7%

— 2.3% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

– Total population: 62,208

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Scott County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%

— 1.4% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

– Total population: 18,279

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Boone County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.4%

— 0.9% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 47,058

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Madison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

— 0.8% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

– Total population: 101,086

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Steuben County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%

— 0.6% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 27,295

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Adams County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%

— 0.6% lower than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

– Total population: 24,182

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Grant County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%

— 1.9% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

– Total population: 53,031

Canva

#16. Floyd County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%

— 2.0% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

– Total population: 59,175

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Indiana

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Vanderburgh County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.1%

— 2.3% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

– Total population: 141,954

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Allen County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.3%

— 2.6% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

– Total population: 273,884

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#13. LaGrange County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%

— 3.2% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

– Total population: 26,124

C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Clark County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%

— 3.4% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%

– Total population: 89,235

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Elkhart County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%

— 4.8% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

– Total population: 146,926

You may also like: Recipes from Indiana

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. LaPorte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%

— 4.8% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

– Total population: 86,515

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hamilton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%

— 5.2% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

– Total population: 228,189

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Delaware County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%

— 6.2% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

– Total population: 93,954

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#7. Vigo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%

— 7.7% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

– Total population: 85,480

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Porter County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%

— 8.4% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

– Total population: 130,247

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Indiana

Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#5. St. Joseph County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.4%

— 12.1% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

– Total population: 205,045

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Tippecanoe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%

— 14.1% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

– Total population: 150,302

Canva

#3. Lake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%

— 15.9% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%

– Total population: 370,512

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Marion County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.7%

— 20.0% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

– Total population: 710,457

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monroe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.1%

— 24.4% higher than Indiana average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%

– Total population: 122,381

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Indiana