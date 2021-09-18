Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Indiana

Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Indiana with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Marshall County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.2% (5,660 total)

— 11.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.1% (1,660 total)

— 3.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,646,000

— Cost per meal: $2.73

#49. Wabash County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.3% (3,870 total)

— 12.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (1,000 total)

— 5.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,869,000

— Cost per meal: $2.83

#48. Jennings County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.4% (3,440 total)

— 13.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (1,010 total)

— 7.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,571,000

— Cost per meal: $2.67

#47. Ripley County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.4% (3,520 total)

— 13.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (1,040 total)

— 5.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,681,000

— Cost per meal: $2.79

#46. Decatur County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (3,320 total)

— 14.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.6% (940 total)

— 0.0% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,482,000

— Cost per meal: $2.61

#45. Pike County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.6% (1,560 total)

— 15.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (470 total)

— 13.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $768,000

— Cost per meal: $2.88

#44. Montgomery County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.6% (4,810 total)

— 15.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (1,350 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,312,000

— Cost per meal: $2.81

#43. Adams County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (4,500 total)

— 16.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (1,780 total)

— 9.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,146,000

— Cost per meal: $2.79

#42. Fulton County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (2,560 total)

— 17.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.7% (700 total)

— 0.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,272,000

— Cost per meal: $2.91

#41. Tippecanoe County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (24,550 total)

— 17.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.1% (5,170 total)

— 10.3% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $12,557,000

— Cost per meal: $2.99

#40. St. Joseph County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (34,870 total)

— 18.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (11,080 total)

— 18.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $17,935,000

— Cost per meal: $3.01

#39. Cass County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (4,930 total)

— 19.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (1,410 total)

— 9.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,091,000

— Cost per meal: $2.48

#38. Martin County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (1,340 total)

— 20.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (350 total)

— 5.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $612,000

— Cost per meal: $2.67

#37. LaPorte County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (14,380 total)

— 20.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.9% (4,730 total)

— 36.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,980,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#36. Pulaski County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.2% (1,660 total)

— 21.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (450 total)

— 7.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $778,000

— Cost per meal: $2.74

#35. Fountain County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.2% (2,170 total)

— 21.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.0% (550 total)

— 2.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,091,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

#34. Washington County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.2% (3,680 total)

— 21.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.9% (1,010 total)

— 8.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,651,000

— Cost per meal: $2.62

#33. Jackson County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (5,860 total)

— 22.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.8% (1,590 total)

— 1.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,641,000

— Cost per meal: $2.64

#32. Newton County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (1,870 total)

— 22.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2% (540 total)

— 24.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $958,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

#31. Benton County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (1,170 total)

— 23.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.5% (380 total)

— 19.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $592,000

— Cost per meal: $2.96

#30. Clay County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (3,540 total)

— 23.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.5% (1,050 total)

— 19.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,698,000

— Cost per meal: $2.81

#29. Jefferson County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (4,360 total)

— 23.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (1,130 total)

— 17.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,005,000

— Cost per meal: $2.69

#28. Marion County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (128,410 total)

— 23.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (45,570 total)

— 32.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $63,883,000

— Cost per meal: $2.9

#27. Lawrence County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (6,180 total)

— 24.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (1,700 total)

— 16.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,708,000

— Cost per meal: $2.56

#26. Starke County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.7% (3,150 total)

— 25.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (930 total)

— 17.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,520,000

— Cost per meal: $2.82

#25. Rush County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (2,290 total)

— 26.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (630 total)

— 14.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,111,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#24. Sullivan County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (2,860 total)

— 26.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (710 total)

— 18.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,355,000

— Cost per meal: $2.77

#23. Jay County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (2,900 total)

— 27.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (870 total)

— 13.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,331,000

— Cost per meal: $2.69

#22. Randolph County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (3,530 total)

— 29.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (1,030 total)

— 23.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,508,000

— Cost per meal: $2.50

#21. Vanderburgh County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (25,610 total)

— 29.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.4% (7,230 total)

— 26.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $12,694,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

#20. Greene County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (4,570 total)

— 30.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (1,270 total)

— 23.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,091,000

— Cost per meal: $2.68

#19. Howard County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (11,680 total)

— 30.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (3,660 total)

— 34.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,468,000

— Cost per meal: $2.74

#18. Parke County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (2,420 total)

— 31.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.3% (670 total)

— 25.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,131,000

— Cost per meal: $2.74

#17. Miami County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (5,120 total)

— 31.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (1,550 total)

— 38.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,313,000

— Cost per meal: $2.64

#16. Henry County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (6,940 total)

— 32.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.3% (1,810 total)

— 25.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,140,000

— Cost per meal: $2.65

#15. Monroe County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (21,080 total)

— 32.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.0% (3,470 total)

— 2.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $11,151,000

— Cost per meal: $3.09

#14. Blackford County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (1,740 total)

— 33.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.3% (470 total)

— 25.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $801,000

— Cost per meal: $2.69

#13. Owen County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.7% (3,050 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (930 total)

— 44.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,711,000

— Cost per meal: $3.28

#12. Madison County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.8% (19,140 total)

— 35.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.1% (5,660 total)

— 37.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $9,217,000

— Cost per meal: $2.82

#11. Knox County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (5,590 total)

— 38.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (1,440 total)

— 24.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,732,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

#10. Scott County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (3,620 total)

— 39.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.1% (1,020 total)

— 30.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,728,000

— Cost per meal: $2.79

#9. Wayne County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (10,060 total)

— 39.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (2,980 total)

— 39.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,748,000

— Cost per meal: $2.76

#8. Orange County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (3,010 total)

— 41.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.8% (890 total)

— 35.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,380,000

— Cost per meal: $2.68

#7. Vermillion County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (2,410 total)

— 42.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.0% (720 total)

— 43.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,133,000

— Cost per meal: $2.75

#6. Switzerland County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.7% (1,680 total)

— 44.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.4% (550 total)

— 39.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $834,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

#5. Grant County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.7% (10,400 total)

— 44.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.4% (2,960 total)

— 46.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,607,000

— Cost per meal: $2.59

#4. Delaware County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.7% (18,010 total)

— 44.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (4,300 total)

— 38.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $8,238,000

— Cost per meal: $2.68

#3. Crawford County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.1% (1,700 total)

— 47.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (490 total)

— 39.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $832,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

#2. Vigo County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.1% (17,270 total)

— 47.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.0% (4,400 total)

— 37.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $7,994,000

— Cost per meal: $2.71

#1. Fayette County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.6% (3,860 total)

— 52.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.1% (1,130 total)

— 51.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,757,000

— Cost per meal: $2.66