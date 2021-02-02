Court doc: PFW professor tossed $100 Trump bill, pointed gun at bar patrons after political argument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A political argument led a Purdue Fort Wayne chemistry professor to point a gun at customers at a bar in November, according to court documents.

Donald E. Linn, Jr. of Fort Wayne is charged with felony Pointing a Firearm at Another after an incident at Dicky’s at 2910 South Maplecrest Road. on Nov. 21, 2020.

Donald Linn

It was just before 9:30 p.m. Linn arrived at Dicky’s and sat at the end of the bar. According to witnesses, Linn starting talking about politics with other patrons, and the conversation “became more heated and began to involve others sitting at the bar,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The bartender and the bar’s manager told Linn to stop discussing politics multiple times, but the conversation carried on, the affidavit said. Eventually, Linn was told to pay his tab and leave, but he refused, the affidavit said.

At one point, Linn got up from his bar stool and began “dancing around” at the end of the bar. He then took out his wallet and tossed a President Trump $100 bill at the bartender, the affidavit said.

Linn and the bartender then began to argue, then he argued with another patron, when a man got up from the far end of the bar and approached Linn. At that point, the affidavit said Linn stepped back and pulled a black handgun from a holster on his hip and pointed it at the man.

Linn backed out of the restaurant as patrons ducked for cover, the affidavit said.

Linn was charged in Allen Superior Court last week, and a warrant was issued. He waived an initial hearing and pleaded not guilty in the case, according to court records. He requested a jury trial.

Linn was placed on administrative leave by Purdue Fort Wayne in December, while the outcome of the charges against him are pending. The university said it was committed to campus safety and declined any other information.