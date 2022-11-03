TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday.

The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue.

According to court documents, the driver of the commercial vehicle was 25-year-old Jordan P. Nigh of Akron, Ohio. Police said Nigh told them he had been driving southbound on 12th Street when he approached a red light at the intersection with Wabash. Nigh said he looked to see if he was clear to turn right and thought he was, but after driving about 15 feet he “felt his truck hit something in the roadway.”

Nigh then pulled into a nearby parking lot to determine if he had a flat tire or was dragging something when he saw the victim in the roadway.

Multiple witnesses told police variations of the same story.

Nigh was taken to Union Hospital for chemical tests and preliminary test results were positive for cannabinoids. The officer noted that “Jordan did not appear to be intoxicated during my interaction with him.”

Police have charged Nigh with:

Operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in the person’s blood – a class C misdemeanor

Causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance – a level 4 felony

The identification of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates.