INDIANA (WEHT) – The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated judgments invalidating several Indiana abortion laws on Monday.

The ruling says medical providers must tell patients about the risks involved in abortion and must say the fetus “can feel pain at or before twenty weeks.” The decision involves the ongoing case Whole Woman’s Health Alliance v. Rokita, which began with a lawsuit against the state in 2018.

You can read the full ruling in the window below: