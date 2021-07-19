Court ruling affirms IU’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind (WEHT) – The United States District Court has ruled that Indiana University is reasonably pursuing a legitimate aim of public health for its students, faculty, and staff with its fall semester vaccination policy, and has denied a preliminary injunction motion.

According to court documents, the students “haven’t established a likelihood of success on the merits of their Fourteenth Amendment due process claim, or that the balance of harms or the public’s interest favors the extraordinary remedy of a preliminary injunction, before a trial on the merits.”

The court says the fall 2021 policy does not force anyone to be vaccinated, and the students still have several options: taking the vaccine, applying for a religious exemption, applying for a medical exemption, applying for a medical deferral, taking a semester off, or attending another university.

Indiana University released the following statement on the ruling:

A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester.

You can read the full court ruling here.