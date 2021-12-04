Court weighs groping suit against Indiana over ex-top lawyer

FILE – Then-Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court in the Statehouse, on Oct. 23, 2019, in Indianapolis. A lawyer for women who say Hill, Indiana’s former attorney general, drunkenly groped them argued Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that a federal appeals court should allow their lawsuit against the state over his actions to go forward on the grounds that they were state employees. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for women who say they were drunkenly groped by Indiana’s former attorney general has argued that a federal appeals court should allow their lawsuit over his actions to go forward.

A lower court judge blocked the three women from suing the state for sexual harassment, ruling they worked for the state’s legislative branch and that then-Attorney General Curtis Hill had no employment authority over them.

The women’s lawyer told the appeals court in Chicago on Thursday that the judge’s ruling would create a “loophole” allowing the state to avoid responsibility. The Indiana Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of Hill’s law license for his actions.