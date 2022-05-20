INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana children ages 5-11 can now receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced Friday.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in this age group. Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children ages 5-11.

IDOH is advising vaccine providers that they can administer boosters to children whose last dose was at least five months ago.

“Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus,” IDOH said in a release.

To find a vaccine location, go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance. Any site that administers pediatric doses can administer a pediatric booster dose. Most sites accept walk-ins.