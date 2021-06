INDIANA (WEHT) – Nonprofit groups across southwestern Indiana have a chance to request COVID-19 relief.

The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region is asking for proposals to award up to $1 million in grants.

Nonprofits in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Spencer and Posey counties can submit proposals starting July 1. They have until August to send their applications. The grants will be announced on September 1.