Crews begin removing exotic animals from Indiana site

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Police officers and zoo workers have started removing animals from an embattled southern Indiana wildlife center that faces a court order to surrender them following abuse allegations.

A caravan of trucks led by police entered Wildlife in Need’s property in Charlestown, Indiana, Friday to help crews begin the removal. Under the court order, monkeys, birds, wolves and bears are among the animals that will be removed by the zoological society.

The Indianapolis Zoo will be in charge of coordinating where the animals go. The wildlife center’s owner says he never put the animals in jeopardy.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)