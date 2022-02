FRANKLIN, Ind – Emergency crews responded to a report of a plane crash at the Franklin Flying Field in Johnson County on Monday.

Officials say they found a single engine plane that had crushed west of the runway on the north end. An 83-year-old Brownsburg man was extricated from the plane and transported to a hospital. EMS personnel described his injuries as serious with facial injuries and a possible broken leg.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.