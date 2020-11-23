Critics: Indiana panel’s report could lead to coal bailout

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A group of state lawmakers and energy experts has approved a new state energy report outlining how Indiana should proceed at a time when electric utilities are seeing a big shift from coal to renewable energy sources.

The 21st Century Energy Task Force, formed by Indiana’s General Assembly during the 2019 legislative session, voted Thursday to pass its final recommendations to the state legislature after months of testimony. Some task force members and consumer advocates criticized the recommendations as being so vague they could give a shield to lawmakers to pass legislation favorable to the state’s struggling coal industry.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: