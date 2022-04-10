INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Hoosier State has a brand new spokesperson to represent the Indiana State Fair! Alyssa McKillip of Wabash County was crowned the new Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Sunday night.

According to the pageant’s Facebook page, Miss Indiana State Fair is a valuable spokesperson that travels over 6,500 miles each year to an average of 42 county fairs and festivals in order to promote the upcoming Indiana State Fair.

First runner-up for the pageant is Sydney Dunkin of Vigo County. The second runner-up, Kalyn Melham, is from Delaware County. Grace Brenneman from Elkhart County came in as the third runner-up. Our local Tri-State was represented with the fourth runner-up, Emma Yarber from Posey County!

Outgoing queen, Claudia Duncan of Vanderburgh County, was the longest serving State Fair Queen in Indiana. She was queen for two years as there was no fair in 2020.

Before the crowning, Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant posted on social media their 2022 version of the annual reading: