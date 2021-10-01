D-Patrick announces the acquisition of Gene Lewis Ford in Lebanon, Indiana

LEBANON, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Lebanon Ford LLC announced on Friday the acquisition of the assets of Gene Lewis Ford in Lebanon. Lebanon is between Indianapolis and Lafayette on Highway 65.

D-Patrick Lebanon Ford LLC is a subsidiary of D-Patrick Inc., an Indiana corporation currently operating multiple dealerships in southwest Indiana. D-Patrick Inc. presently has about 400 employees and is owned and managed by Co-Presidents Michael O’Daniel and Ray Farabaugh.

The majority of the Gene Lewis Ford employees are transitioning to D-Patrick Lebanon Ford LLC. Dealership business will remain uninterrupted during the ownership transition.

“As a family-owned Indiana business, we place a high value on community service,” said Michael O’Daniel. “We are excited to serve the Boone County area and become a part of this great community.”