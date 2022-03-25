INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Management Performance Hub (MPH) invites the public to attend Data Day 5! The fifth annual event is free and is scheduled for April 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Data Day will return to an in-person event this year while also offering a livestream of the day’s event for individuals that wish not to attend in-person.

The event will be held at the Indiana Government Center Auditorium and Conference Rooms A & B located on the first floor of Indiana Government Center South. All speakers and presentations from the Auditorium via the MPH YouTube Channel will be broadcast for all virtual attendees.

Data Day celebrates MPH’s collaborative and innovative approach to fostering a culture of collaboration and data-driven decision making between state agencies and key trusted partners. Attendees will learn more about how data continues to play an increasingly important role in state government.

Registration for Data Day 5 can be found here and MPH can be followed on Twitter @IndianaMPH.

