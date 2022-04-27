INDIANA (WEHT) — David Camm, the former Indiana State Police trooper who was exonerated by a jury after spending 13 years in prison for the murders of his wife and children, has been awarded $5 million settlements.

Camm had filed several lawsuits against investigators in his case. As part of the federal settlement, Camm agreed not to bring any further actions against the defendants or other players in the investigation.

The case stretches back to September 2000 when Camm’s wife and children were found shot to death. Camm spent 13 years in prison after two trials and two convictions in the murders. His two earlier convictions were overturned and a third jury found him not guilty.