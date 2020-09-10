Democrat gains GOP backer in Indiana attorney general race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican state schools superintendent is crossing party lines again to endorse the Democratic state attorney general candidate.
Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel announced the endorsement Thursday from schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. She says Weinzapfel “has a well-earned reputation for bipartisan problem solving.” The former Evansville mayor is running against Republican former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita.
The state Republican Party said McCormick’s endorsement of Weinzapfel wasn’t surprising after she supported a Democratic state senator’s unsuccessful bid for governor. The GOP says “Todd Rokita is far-and-away the best candidate in this race to defend our constitutional rights.”
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)
- Mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Muhlenberg County
- Doctor convicted of murdering wife gets 40-year sentence
- LIVE: President Trump holds news briefing Thursday
- Parts of Princeton under precautionary boil advisory
- Henderson Police Department looking for missing teen