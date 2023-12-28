UPDATE: On Wednesday, Dec. 27, authorities preliminarily charged Curtis L. Freeman with murder and level 4 felony arson.

———

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities have located a man identified as a person of interest in the death of a woman who was found dead in a house fire on Christmas afternoon in Kokomo.

Emergency responders were dispatched on Monday, Dec. 25, around 12:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of CR 300 S. on a report of a possible residential fire, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews from the Taylor Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, Howard County Emergency Management Agency and the Kokomo Fire Department were dispatched to the residential fire.

Booking photo of Curtis L. Freeman provided by Dubois County Jail.

Crew members with the Kokomo Fire Department soon located a female inside the residence upon arrival. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

A crime scene was established as investigators with the Howard County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and Indiana State Police arrived at the scene.

Curtis L. Freeman, 44, was quickly identified as a person of interest in connection to the fire and woman’s death. Authorities also noted that Freeman was believed to be homeless. The investigation continued throughout Christmas night and into the next day as detectives followed leads and continued canvassing the scene of the house fire for evidence.

A breakthrough in the investigation arrived Tuesday afternoon when deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office informed HCSO that Freeman had been seen entering a liquor store in the county located in southern Indiana.

HCSO also revealed that Freeman most likely was given a ride from the liquor store to Dubois County. Freeman was subsequently found and taken to custody in Dubois County on an active warrant out of Vigo County.

The victim was identified by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office as 73-year-old Pamela K. Hunter. An autopsy was completed and revealed that the deceased victim sustained fatal injuries that are consistent with blunt-force trauma, according to HCSO. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

This homicide investigation remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Shirey at 765-614-3449 or submit a tip at www.howardcountyin.gov.