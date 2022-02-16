INDIANA (WEHT) – On February 16, Attorney General Todd Rokita thanked Deputy Attorney General John Millikan for recovering more than $3.3 million in funds taken fraudulently from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

Deputy AG Millikan has targeted funds deposited into bank accounts by scammers who collected unemployment benefits using other people’s identities through information gathered from the dark web. Such criminal activity drastically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as DWD was put under pressure to push unemployment payments out quickly.

Investigators found that the cyber criminals often funneled their ill-gotten gains to either the same bank account or several set up around the country within the same bank. One such bank, Green Dot Bank, held approximately $3.15 million dollars in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits. DWD staff provided important guidance throughout the efforts to get the money back, Deputy AG Millikan said.

“With the help and dedication of the Department of Workforce Development, we were able to identify and recover large-scale unemployment benefits-related fraud,” Deputy AG Millikan explained. “I am grateful for the good-faith negotiations from Green Dot Bank and other financial institutions that brought about this great result for Hoosier taxpayers. The Rokita administration will continue to investigate and assist in clawing back unemployment funds paid out due to fraud.”

If anyone learns that their identity has been fraudulently used in a claim for unemployment benefits, they should report it to the Office of the Attorney General via this online form for reporting identity theft. Additionally, the victim should report it to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development via that agency’s website. Finally, the victim should also file a report with local law enforcement and the Indiana State Police, which offers an online form that can be filled out and emailed to uifraud@isp.IN.gov.