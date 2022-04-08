INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Diversity is the subject of the next Indiana Department of Administration (IDOA) certification webinar. The webinar aims to answer questions regarding the IDOA Division of Supplier Diversity certification application.

The webinar will include a step-by-step review of the State of Indiana’s requirements to get certified as a minority, woman, or veteran-owned business enterprise.

The webinar takes place on April 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Questions can be emailed to mwbe@idoa.in.gov.