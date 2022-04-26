INDIANA (WEHT) – To kick off Visit Indiana Week, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering a little something for fishing and park enthusiasts.

DNR says the Indiana state parks, state recreation areas, reservoirs, and state forests that charge a daily gate fee for each entering vehicle will waive that fee for all guests on May 1. Indiana residents will also be able to fish without need of a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp, with all size and bag limits applying for those who keep fish. For those who are interested in fishing, they can get tips here, see where they can fish here, and can find other free fishing days here.

DNR asks that when someone visits a DNR destination on May 1, regardless of whether any fishing happens, to check in with an Indiana State Nature Passport. DNR says that doing so will launch an individual’s eligibility for winning prizes. DNR says the grand prize is a package that includes a 2022 State Parks Pass, a $50 gift card for camping, and a subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine. DNR notes those who donate to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation in May will earn a free check-in on their nature passport.