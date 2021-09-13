DNR lifts feeder advisories in every Indiana county

INDIANA (WEHT) – DNR announced on Monday that all counties in Indiana can now resume feeding birds.

DNR recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding earlier this year after a mysterious illness was impacting songbirds. Earlier this month, DNR recommended that nine counties — Allen, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Porter and St. Joseph — continue to refrain from feeding birds.

Experts are urging all Hoosiers to clean their feeders at least every two weeks, scrubbing and soaking them in a 10 percent bleach solution. If you see a sick bird around your yard, experts suggest you remove the feeder and contact the DNR. You can report sick or dead birds here.