DNR lifts feeder advisories in every Indiana county

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANA (WEHT) – DNR announced on Monday that all counties in Indiana can now resume feeding birds.

DNR recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding earlier this year after a mysterious illness was impacting songbirds. Earlier this month, DNR recommended that nine counties — Allen, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Porter and St. Joseph — continue to refrain from feeding birds.

Experts are urging all Hoosiers to clean their feeders at least every two weeks, scrubbing and soaking them in a 10 percent bleach solution. If you see a sick bird around your yard, experts suggest you remove the feeder and contact the DNR. You can report sick or dead birds here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories