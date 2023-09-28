HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are reminding hunters to stay safe during deer season.

With more than 300,000 people expected to participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana, officials have offered the following safety tips to avoid injuries when using tree stands and elevated platforms:

Before the hunt

Read and understand tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.

Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue and cracks or loose nuts and bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.

Pack and plan to use equipment specifically designed for hunting.

Practice tree stand use and setup at ground level.

Learn how to properly wear your full-body safety harness.

During the hunt

Wear your full-body safety harness.

Use a tree stand safety rope.

Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remain attached to the tree until you return to the ground.

Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.

Use boots with nonslip soles.

Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.

Make sure firearms are unloaded, action is open and safety is on before attaching them to the haul line.

Officials also offered the following tips for any type of hunting:

Make a plan before you hunt.

Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.

Stick to your plan.

Identify game before pointing a firearm.

Know your target and what is beyond it.

For more information, you can visit DNR’s hunting and trapping webpage. Kentucky hunters can also find information on deer season on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife page.