DNR taking applications for reserved hunts

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will begin taking applications for reserved hunts on July 6.

Harmonie State Park will not be open for deer hunting this year, but Lincoln and 16 other state parks and recreation areas will be. The DNR says it analyzes parks each year to determine if deer hunts are justified at each property.

Applications for the following hunt opportunities must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on August 9:

Dove Hunts : Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Willow Slough, Blue Grass, and Winamac Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs).

: Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Willow Slough, Blue Grass, and Winamac Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs). FWA Waterfowl Hunts: Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kankakee, Kingsbury, LaSalle, and Willow Slough. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.

Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kankakee, Kingsbury, LaSalle, and Willow Slough. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate. FWA Deer Hunts: Participating FWAs include Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing.

Participating FWAs include Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing. State Park Deer Hunts: State Parks participating include Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate.

State Parks participating include Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate. Military and National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Deer Hunts: Properties participating include Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Big Oaks NWR, and Muscatatuck NWR. Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearms deer hunt for youth.

Properties participating include Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Big Oaks NWR, and Muscatatuck NWR. Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearms deer hunt for youth. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer deer, waterfowl, and game bird hunts. Applications for the deer and waterfowl hunts will be accepted July 6 through Aug. 9. Applications for the game bird hunts will be accepted Aug. 16 through Sept. 30. Applicants may select the date(s) and location when applying.

IPLA will offer deer, waterfowl, and game bird hunts. Applications for the deer and waterfowl hunts will be accepted July 6 through Aug. 9. Applications for the game bird hunts will be accepted Aug. 16 through Sept. 30. Applicants may select the date(s) and location when applying. Pheasant Hunts: The application period for pheasant hunts will open Aug. 16 and close Sept. 30. Additional information about these hunts will become available at a later date.

Applications can be submitted here.