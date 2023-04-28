HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Donald Rainwater declared he will run for governor of Indiana in 2024. Rainwater was the 2020 Libertarian gubernatorial candidate.

Officials with his campaign say Rainwater will focus on education reform, tax reform and administrative reform. A news release says Rainwater believes parents know what is best for their children, and taxes are too high in Indiana.

Campaign officials say Rainwater understands that the purpose of government is to protect people’s rights and provide a system of justice when problems arise.

Rainwater says, “Hoosiers don’t need the government to run their lives. They need opportunity and a small, efficient government will create that. We need Better Government, NOT Bigger Government.”