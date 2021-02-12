DOR ready to serve Hoosiers filing taxes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) Tax season is officially here. The Internal Revenue Service marked Friday, February 12 as when the agency began accepting 2020 returns.

The IRS says taxpayers should file electronically with direct deposit as soon as they have their information. Refunds resulting from electronic filings are issued up to four times faster than paper returns, on average under 14 days.

More than 150 million tax returns are expected to be filed this year, with the vast majority before the Thursday, April 15 deadline.

Anyone who is not able to file by the April 15 deadline can file an extension directly with DOR or with the IRS. If an extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. An extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to October 15 and the Indiana filing deadline to November 15.

It is important to note that the extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by April 15, 2021, to avoid penalties and interest.

Need some help? There are several free options available to Hoosiers including:

For more helpful information including tax tips, the latest forms and who needs to file can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)