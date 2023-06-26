HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Law enforcement in Indiana will be on the lookout for impaired driving for the weekend leading up to Independence Day.

According to the Indiana State Police, them and other agencies will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

From June 30 until July 8, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent tragedies previously seen around the 4th of July holiday.

Officials state the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) funds the extra high-visibility enforcement.

“During the July 4th holiday, we’ll pull over and arrest drunk drivers,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen. “We’re showing zero tolerance. Everyone knows the law: It is illegal to drink and drive. Still, people test the waters and drive after a few too many. We know how to spot a drunk driver on the road. Drunk driving is selfish and arrogant, and it endangers the drivers, their passengers and other people on the road.”

According to NHTSA, about 37 people die in the U.S. in drunk driving crashes every day or approximately one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually.

Officials state of the 949 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in Indiana, 110, 12%, were alcohol related. During the weekend around Independence Day, there were 11 fatal collisions with two involving a driver over the legal limit.

“Impaired driving is a serious problem that claims the lives of thousands of people each year in our state and nation. While increased enforcement efforts can help to reduce impaired driving, we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “We need to work together to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and encourage people to make smart choices when they drink. If you are going to drink, please designate a sober driver or call a taxi. It is not worth risking your life or the lives of others.”

Indiana’s legal BAC limit is .08, and drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

Officials state impaired driving includes more than alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and can slow coordination, judgement and reaction times on the road.

Officials also state officers will be on the lookout for all forms of impairment and the consequences can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record and possible jail time.

For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.