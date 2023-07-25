The new rules went into effect July 1, but the change is still new to drivers

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s amended “move over” law went into effect on July 1, although drivers are still getting used to the new regulations about a month into the change.

Previously, Indiana’s “move over” law covered emergency vehicles like police cars, ambulances, highway response vehicles, tow trucks and the like.

It now extends to disabled vehicles.

The revised law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching disabled vehicles that have their hazard lights active.

If drivers can’t move into another lane, they should reduce their speed by at least 10 mph as they pass the disabled vehicle. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the change applies to all Indiana roads.

“People don’t know what it’s like until you’re on the side of that roadway and have vehicles speeding past you at 70 or 80 miles an hour. It can be pretty terrifying, how close those vehicles are to us. It’s not something we like to experience,” said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police.

“We certainly know what it’s like for stranded motorists on the shoulder of our roadways that are trying to change a tire or care for their vehicle or have a medical emergency,” Wheeles said. “It’s not a safe situation for them, and so hopefully this law will give them room and keep them safer.”

Wheeles said drivers will likely get a warning for their first violation because the change is still new. After that, it’s a Class B infraction carrying a fine of up to $1,000.