Earlham College reaches Ivy Tech credit-transfer agreement

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Earlham College has reached an agreement that will allow Ivy Tech Community College graduates to transfer full two-year credits from six eligible degree programs to the eastern Indiana school. The Palladium-Item reports that the new agreement marks the first partnership of its kind in the history of the Richmond-based liberal arts school.

The six associate degrees now available at Earlham for credit transfers are in biology, chemistry, computer science, business administration, psychology and human services. The two colleges plan to expand the program if it’s a success.

Earlham College is located near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 65 miles east of Indianapolis.