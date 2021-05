KNOX CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a farm tractor and a pickup truck on US 50 at Mt. Zion Road.

Police have not yet released details of the crash.

Sgt. Todd Ringle said just before 5 p.m. the eastbound lanes of US 50 had been shut down. The westbound lanes are open.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.