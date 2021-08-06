Eight students ask Supreme Court to prevent mandatory vaccinations at IU

INDIANA (WEHT) – Some Indiana University students are hoping to take their fight against mandatory vaccinations at IU to the Supreme Court.

Eight students have filed an injunction with the nation’s high court to prevent the mandate from moving forward. Indiana University is requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester. The university is allowing certain exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

District and circuit courts have denied the students’ requests for an injunction.