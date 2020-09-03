Election offices prepare for more voters

WARRICK CO. Ind. (WEHT)– Election offices across the country are being inundated with ballot applications since more people are wanting to vote on Election Day. Some voters are wanting to do so by mail due to the pandemic, but some don’t.

Voters have November 3rd circled on their calendar. Although, election offices are already slammed with paperwork.

“This election is going to be like no election I will have seen in my lifetime,” said Warrick County Clerk Patricia Perry.



“I knew it would be busy, but it’s well above what I expected,” explained Angie Childress with Warrick County’s election office. “One day I took off and came back with 52 voicemails on my answering machine.”



This has been the trend since voters have been able to apply for an absentee ballot.

“I believe we are up close to 2,500 that we have received and it’s only the first part of September,” Perry said. For the primary election, Indiana’s Secretary of State said anyone could vote by mail. For this upcoming election, that’s not the case. “If you don’t have a legitimate reason, you can be denied.”

Some Tri-State voters tell Eyewitness News they’re not sure if they trust voting by mail but still fear COVID-19 exposure. There will be early voting options aimed at decreasing lines at the polls. You can also turn in your absentee ballot by hand if you aren’t comfortable with mailing it in.

“You will need to bring that ballot with you and surrender it and also fill out the appropriate paperwork,” said Perry. She’s gearing up to see a higher voter turn out than usual due to the current political climate. “It’s making more people come out and vote which is so exciting.”

Perry said she is hoping more people realize their vote counts.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by your county’s clerk by noon on October 22nd in the Hoosier state. Kentuckians have until October 9th.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)