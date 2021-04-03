Electric van production planned at former Hummer site

An electric car owner prepares to charge his car at an electric car charging station on September 23, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana factory that once produced Hummers will be churning out electric vehicles later this year. The South Bend Tribune says Electric Last Mile Solutions plans to make light-duty delivery vehicles in Mishawaka in the third quarter.

The company says it has more than 45,000 orders for a van that can go about 150 miles on a charge. Employment could reach 100 people by the end of the year. The factory is the former AM General plant, which produced the gas-guzzling Hummer H2.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered up to $10 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants.