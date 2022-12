INDIANA (WEHT) – Eleven people have died from the flu in Indiana this season, which is already seven more than last year.

Three of the victims were between 50 and 64 years old. The other eight were at least 65. Nationwide, more than 19,000 people were admitted to the hospital with the flu over the last week. Doctors say the best ways to avoid getting the flu include getting the vaccine and washing your hands often.

You can find the Indiana Flu Dashboard here.