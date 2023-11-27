HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – With Thanksgiving over, attention is going to turn to Christmas and Christmas shopping to put those special gifts under that tree.

Whether shopping for a significant other or from parents to children, knowing where to find those perfect gifts can be a challenge.

Indiana has no shortage of shopping venues from malls to whole town streets lined with shops. If one is looking for a great place for getting Christmas shopping needs done, below are ten places from bestthingsin.com to do exactly that.

Muncie Mall – Muncie

Jefferson Pointe – Fort Wayne

Hamilton Town Center – Noblesville

Castleton Square Mall – Indianapolis

Clay Terrace – Carmel

Indiana Premium Outlet – Edinburgh

Darlington Holiday Warehouse – Fort Wayne

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets – Michigan City

The Fashion Mall at Keystone – Indianapolis

Washington Square Mall – Indianapolis

Some of the most popular Christmas gifts in 2022 included shoes, hoop earrings, Amazon Echo Dot, air fryers and handbags.