Ending Indiana gun permits could cost police $3.5 million

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators would face coming up with $3.5 million a year for local police agencies if they repeal the state law requiring a permit to carry a handgun in public. An Indiana House committee heard testimony Wednesday on the bill.

Supporters argue that requiring gun permits undermine Second Amendment protections and that violent criminals don’t obey the law. The bill sponsor says he expected the Legislature would dedicate the $3.5 million in permits fees that police departments now collect and spend on equipment and training.

Several police officials spoke against the bill, saying it would make it more difficult to identify who shouldn’t possess handguns.