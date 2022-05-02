MARTIN COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration Indianapolis Flight Standards District Office responded to a request for assistance on Saturday at the site of an emergency landing north of Loogootee.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the 1983 Piper aircraft began to have engine failure shortly after takeoff. The release says the pilot and the passenger observed an opening big enough to attempt an emergency landing on Wood School Road, and the landing was reported just after 8 a.m..

The pilot, identified as 80-year-old Richard Hebeisen, of Jasper, and the passenger both escaped without injury. Authorities say there was damage to the left side of the aircraft and a few trees in the landing path.