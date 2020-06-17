EPD needs help identifying woman who used stolen credit card

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in these photos after she used a stolen credit card.
The female in the pictures used the stolen credit card to make a transaction at Rural King on North St. Joseph Avenue on June 6. She was in the company of an older female wearing a red t-shirt.
If anyone recognizes this person, please call the Evansville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 812-436-7959.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)
LATEST CRIME NEWS:
- Woman accused of killing mother and sister in court for the first time
- Owensboro man dies in weekend shooting
- Search warrants issued for 10 people in Posey County drug roundup
- Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting
- Ohio Co. woman arrested in connection to child abuse