EPD needs help identifying woman who used stolen credit card

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in these photos after she used a stolen credit card.

The female in the pictures used the stolen credit card to make a transaction at Rural King on North St. Joseph Avenue on June 6. She was in the company of an older female wearing a red t-shirt.

If anyone recognizes this person, please call the Evansville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 812-436-7959.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

