INDIANA (WEHT) Attorney General Todd Rokita says his office is preparing to distribute payments to 236,616 current and former Indiana residents who filed eligible claims for restitution following the massive 2017 Equifax data breach.

Each person who filed an eligible claim for restitution at IndianaEquifaxClaims.com will receive approximately $79. Digital and check payments will start going out on March 31. Claimants will receive their money in the manner they requested at the time of their claim.

The breach, which occurred from May 2017 to July 2017, compromised the personal information of approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card information were compromised.

Last year, the Office announced that Indiana would receive $19.5 million under a settlement with Equifax. Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement in July 2019, choosing instead to file its own lawsuit and ultimately negotiate its own settlement.

Indiana’s $19.5 million settlement exceeds the amount received by any of the 48 states that participated in the multistate settlement, which distributed $175 million to participating states.

For more information about Indiana’s settlement with Equifax and answers to frequently asked questions, visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)