Fugitive from Evansville arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing multiple charges in an ongoing investigation by Indiana State Police and Drug Enforcement Detectives.

Demetrious Coleman, 36, was wanted on several warrants out of Lawrence County. Troopers say that Coleman had been evading arrest by moving around several cities and towns in southern Indiana.

Investigators Coleman was staying at a residence in Lawrence County and was allegedly dealing meth there.

A search warrant, executed Tuesday, reportedly found Coleman destroying suspected methamphetamine in the home’s bathroom. Coleman and another man in the home were arrested and taken to jail.

Coleman faces several charges

Warrant charges:

Dealing methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Two counts of carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction

Possession of a legend drug

Possession of marijuana

Additional charges:

Dealing methamphetamine

Obstruction of justice

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)