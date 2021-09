MIAMI CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from Evansville.

Matthew Koch, 42, was serving a sentence at Miami Correctional Facility in norther Indiana for kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend in 2008. Officials say they found Koch unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say they foul play is suspected and they are treating his death as a homicide. An autopsy has been set for Tuesday.