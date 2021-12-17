Evansville natives give $34 million gift to IU School of Medicine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) On Friday morning, Evansville natives Bill and Mary Stone presented a gift $34.2 million to the Indiana University School of Medicine–Evansville. This donation–one of the largest in the school’s history–will go towards the creation of the Mary & Bill Stone Center for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

This gift was announced at the Stone Center for Family Health Sciences on Walnut Street. IU President Pamela Whitten, IU Medical School Dean Jay Hess and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke were among the guest speakers for this event.

The center will work towards the improvement of psychiatric care for children who are afflicted with bipolar disorder, and will drastically improve accessibility to mental health care for children and adolescents across southwest Indiana. The center will also be home to seven professionals in child and adolescent psychiatry.