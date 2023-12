HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In partnership with Toyota Indiana, Logan’s Promise is offering safe rides home for residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson and Posey Counties who need them this New Year’s Eve.

Lyft rides will be covered up to $25 if riders use promo code “SAFENEWYEARS2023”. Logan’s Promise wants to remind everyone that this only covers rides home, not rides to bars or parties. The offer will be available from 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.