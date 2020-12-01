EVSC Foundation kicks off ‘Make Change’ campaign

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation will celebrate Giving Tuesday by kicking off is newest campaign, “Make Change.”

“Make Change is our end-of-the-year campaign because that is what EVSC teachers and students did great this year,” said EVSC Foundation Executive Director Maureen Barton. “More than ever, we are focused on our school community. Our gratitude this year is for the many supporters from booster clubs, volunteers, parents, donors and alumni who are generous with their time and support of students. We want them to know we are thankful for the positive change they make each day.”

Individuals wanting to make a donation, can email info@evscfoundation.org or call 812-435-0913.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

