Ex-Indiana House Speaker Bosma registers as paid lobbyist

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The former top Republican in the Indiana Legislature has registered as a paid Statehouse lobbyist a little more than a year after he left elected office.

Former House Speaker Brian Bosma is working with a lobbying firm headed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2016 campaign manager. Bosma told the Indianapolis Business Journal that after joining the firm last year as a consultant he carefully followed the state’s one-year lobbying ban for former lawmaker.

Bosma said his primary focus will be with his Indianapolis law firm and that he won’t be at the Statehouse on a regular basis. Bosma stepped down as House speaker last year and ended his 34 years as a lawmaker.