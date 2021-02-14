Ex-medical manager wins $3.6M in whistleblower settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis-based medical supply company’s former manager has won $3.6 million in a settlement of her whistleblower lawsuit accusing that company and a health insurance company of defrauding a government insurance program.

Crystal Derrick was a national account manager in Roche Diagnostics Corp.’s diabetes division. She was awarded the money nearly two years after filing a federal whistleblower case against her former employer.

Roche Diagnostics and Humana Inc., a Louisville, Kentucky-based health insurer, paid $12.5 million to settle the suit, which accused them of defrauding the Medicare Advantage program.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports Derrick received 29% of that settlement agreement.