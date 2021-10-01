Ex-Surgeon General Adams joining Purdue University

EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Hadi Shrine Circus returns Thanksgiving weekend after postponing its 87th year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Tickets for the circus are available on October 1, 2021, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Ford Center box office as soon as noon.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome back the Hadi Shrine Circus in 2021, especially during a time when families are eager for good, wholesome entertainment at a reasonable price,” said Dale Thomas, Hadi Shrine spokesperson.

The circus kicks off on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Sunday, November 28 with a total of eight showtimes. The full schedule is below:

Thursday, November 25 – 5:00 p.m.Friday, November 26 – 9:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.Saturday, November 27 – 9:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28 – 3:00 p.m.

The full line-up of acts for the 2021 Hadi Shrine Circus will be announced in mid-November with more special announcements in the coming weeks.

The circus has been a longstanding tradition in Evansville since 1933. After 56 years at Roberts Stadium, the event moved to the Ford Center in 2011. The circus has evolved over the years, keeping its roots in big top-style performances that dazzle and pairing them with electrifying lights, music, special effects, and action to keep you on the edge of your seat.