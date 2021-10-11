Ex-Vice President Pence joins Indiana horse ride for vets

Former Vice President Mike Pence rides on horseback with members of BraveHearts, an equestrian therapy group for military veterans, on a route through Fort Wayne, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Mike Moore/The Journal Gazette via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence climbed on horseback during an Indiana ride by a veterans group trying to reduce suicides among military veterans. Pence joined members of the nonprofit organization BraveHearts during a Saturday ride in Fort Wayne aimed at raising awareness about the suicide issue.

The national group uses the riding and care of horses in therapy for veterans suffering with depression or other emotional troubles. The former Indiana governor said he was inspired by the group’s recognition that some veterans have wounds “that can’t be seen with the human eye.”