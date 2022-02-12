INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is now investigating the second 2-month-old baby death in Indy within a couple of weeks. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

IMPD responded to the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive just after midnight on Saturday, February 5 to investigate a report of an infant who was unresponsive and not breathing. The child died at the hospital several days later on February 9.

Police have identified those who were in the presence of the infant when the trauma occurred but are still investigating. IMPD is also investigating the death of 2-month-old Kamoura Sutton in January.

“We know it’s tough on the families, we know it’s tough on the community,” Sandy Runkle, Director of Programs at Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, said.

IMPD’s Det. Alisha Bernhardt spoke generally about the cases she investigates. She urges people to pay attention to children.

“If somebody’s babysitting the child and they see injuries on the child that are just off for that age, I mean you have toddlers and they have little bruises on their shins every once in a while, but things that kind of make your hair stand up and you think, that kid shouldn’t be bruised there, they shouldn’t have that sort of injury, just say something,” Bernhardt pleaded.

She also advises people to listen to children.

“If they say something is happening at the babysitter’s house or parents might be divorced and something’s happening at mom’s house or something is happening at dad’s house, just make sure we’re listening to our kids,” Bernhardt said.

All Indiana adults are mandatory reporters. So, if you suspect child abuse is happening, Bernhardt says to call the Department of Child Services’ Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline or 911 if it is an urgent matter.

“Please call police, please call whoever we need to get there right away to make sure that kid’s taken care of,” Bernhardt said.

Runkle provided advice as well. She urged people to know what triggers their frustrations, to take deep breaths when irritated and to already have a person identified for who they will call when the parent or caregiver needs a break.

Runkle said, in her experience, township trustees and houses of worship are always a good start.

“I’ve never known any of them to reject someone just because they don’t go to that particular place,” Runkle said.

Runkle also advises people to call 211 if they need resources. She said the time to start preparing everyone, even young people, to care for a child is long before the baby is in their arms.

“We even enjoy talking to junior high students because they’re babysitting or someday they’re going to be parents,” Runkle said. “But this is just as important for grandparents to hear.”